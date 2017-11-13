Schools celebrate veterans’ sacrifice, contributions

WEST JEFFERSON-Students from across Ashe County honored and celebrated last week the impact and sacrifices local military veterans have made in service to the nation.

Westwood Elementary was the first of the county’s five schools to recognize veterans with its annual Veterans Day Program on Nov. 7. The other elementary schools, along with Ashe County Middle and Ashe County High School, followed later in the week on Nov. 9.

Each of the school’s classes, Kindergarten through sixth grade, offered their own contributions to the celebration, according to a press release issued by Ashe County Schools.

Kindergarten students created artwork to display in the hallways, while First graders, led by Westwood’s music teacher Mary Greene, offered up a performance of, “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” for vets, according to the release. The school’s second grade students made cards to thank veterans for their service and third grade children designed and created place mats for the school’s veteran focused lunch.

“Fourth grade students made a bookmark for each Veteran to take home with them. Mrs. Callie, Westwood’s art teacher, assisted sixth grade students as they made banners to display in the school to welcome the Veterans as they arrived,” according to the release. “This year our Veterans were honored as fifth grade students sang “God Bless America”, “America the Beautiful”, and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The school’s ambassadors also read poems in honor of the veterans, and helped served lunch to the veterans who attended the program in the school’s media center.

The school called the program a way to, “Say thank you to all Veterans for all they have done for our country.”

(Photo submitted) Students from Westwood Elementary School in West Jefferson prepare to greet local military veterans during the school’s annual Veterans Day Program on Nov. 7, 2017. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Veterans_Day_Westwood_1_cmyk.jpg (Photo submitted) Students from Westwood Elementary School in West Jefferson prepare to greet local military veterans during the school’s annual Veterans Day Program on Nov. 7, 2017. (Photo submitted) Dozens of local veterans attended the first in a series of Veterans Day celebrations held by county schools at Westwood Elementary School on Nov. 7, 2017. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Veterans_Day_Westwood_2_cmyk.jpg (Photo submitted) Dozens of local veterans attended the first in a series of Veterans Day celebrations held by county schools at Westwood Elementary School on Nov. 7, 2017. (Photo submitted) Each of Westwood’s grade levels offered something special to local veterans on Nov. 7, 2017. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Veterans_Day_Westwood_3_cmyk.jpg (Photo submitted) Each of Westwood’s grade levels offered something special to local veterans on Nov. 7, 2017.