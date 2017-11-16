Ashe County Arrest Report Nov. 17

ASHE COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked in the Ashe County Detention Center Nov. 5 – Nov. 16. The information is provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and is public record.

Nov. 5

Donnie Smith Turnmire, 41, of 996 South Road, Todd, was charged with assault on a female, first degree kidnapping, assault and assault inflicting serious injury. He was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a $100,000 secured bond.

Nov. 6

Michael Lee Adison, 37, of 1510 Rock Creek Road, Creston, was held on an extradition order.

Nov. 7

Debra Maltba Brown, 42, of 724 Low Gap Road, Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine. She was issued a $750 secured bond, a $4,000 secured bond and a $346.64 cash bond.

Sean Mark Stamper, 32, of 395 Phoenix Drive, Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a $500 secured bond.

Terry Lambert Ellison, 51, of 1133 Deep Ford Road, Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance and a PIMSD Schedule VI controlled substance. She was issued a $1,000 surety bond and a $15,000 secured bond.

Harold Gene Greer, 68, of 2256 Big Piney Creek Road, Lansing, was charged with probation violation. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Nov. 9

Chelsea Amanda Cobb, 26, of 8507 Three Top Road, Todd, was charged with a probation violation. She was issued a $2,500 secured bond.

Nov. 10

Andy Tee Rockett, 43, of 1095 Friendship Road Lot 15, Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond.

Nov. 11

Cody Winfield Anderson, 30, of 13261 N.C. 194 North, Lansing, was charged with failure to appear for a child support charge. He was issued a $295 cash bond.

Nov. 12

Scott Tyson Smith, 40, of 150 Cedar Ridge Drive, Millers Creek, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond was issued.

Amanda Lynn Prevette, 32, of 110 Russel Combs Road, Fleetwood, was charged with resisting a public officer. She was issued a $600 secured bond.

Nov. 13

Joseph Edward Medley, Sr., 50, of 982 Old N.C. 16, Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of marijuana. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a $400 secured bond.

Christopher John Rutherford, 30, of 2798 Ed Little Road, Warrensville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond. Additionally, he was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was issued another bond for $5,000 bond.

Jimmy Thomas Galloway, 43, of 220 F. Buffalo Meadow Road, West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

Nov. 14

James Ray Stanley, 37, of 676 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was charged with non-support of a child and driving while license revoked. He was issued a $723 secured bond and a $500 secured bond.

Brian Keith Eller, 31, of 9 Grandview Street, North Wilkesboro, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond.

Brian Adam Dishman, 26, of 318 Beaver Drive, West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was issued a $1,200 secured bond.

Nov. 15

Sherry Lynn Stike-Hernandez, 43, of 440 Trailer No. 7, Saddle Gap Road, West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond.

Miranda Victoria Miller, 24, no address listed, was charged with fictitious information to an officer, resisting an officer and support of a child. She was issued a $100 cash bond and $1,500 secured bond.

Jasmine Marie Garrett, 25, of 908 Oakwood Road, West Jefferson, was charged with reckless driving, resisting public officer, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. She was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,000 secured bond.

Hannah Elizabeth Trivette, 26, of 765 Tom Jackson Road, Boone, was charged with driving while license revoked. She was issued a combined $1,500 cash bond.

Valerie Ann Cruey, 40, of 376 Jake Blackburn Road, Jefferson, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to personal property. She was issued a $1,000 secured bond.

