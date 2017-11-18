November student of the month

Junior student Cole Hudler has been selected by Mr. David Koontz at the CTE Student of the Month for November 2017. Cole is currently taking Drafting I and Woodworking I this semester.

Cole did an outstanding job on his first woodworking project and is becoming very proficient with the CAD program AutoCAD in Drafting. Cole has been a member of the baseball team for 3 years and is also a member of the National Technical Honors Society. He plans to attend a 4-year university once he graduates from high school.

Thank you Rick Woodie and Parker Tie and DeWalt for this wonderful opportunity for our students at Ashe County High School.