Holiday festivities abound

WEST JEFFERSON-Not in the mood to withstand flying elbows and overzealous shoppers this holiday season?

While droves of mall maulers will likely hit U.S. 421 in search of a blitzkrieg of over-hyped holiday sales and specials, others will settle for a slower pace style of seasonal activities and there are plenty to choose from locally.

The River House Inn and Restaurant will kick off festivities this year with its annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 1- 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at 1896 Old Field Creek Road. The inn has been serving this scrumptious meal since 1994. According to the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, about 60 to 70 percent of diners are repeat guests. The cost is $45 per person. Call (336) 982-2109 to make reservations.

Instead of indulging the simple gratifications that come from making a purchase at a Big Box store this holiday season, pick a gift from the heart at the Ashe County Farmer’s Holiday Market Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located on the Backstreet in West Jefferson.

For a fun family activity off the beaten path, check out the Landmark Farm Alpacas Holiday Market at 1118 Landmark Church Road in Grassy Creek. This is one of countless opportunities local shoppers have to patronize local merchants. Guests will have a large variety of various local and regional fiber artisans, as well as a great selection of gorgeous imported alpaca textiles.

Speaking of shopping locally, make sure you support local businesses by participating in this year’s Small Business Saturday in downtown West Jefferson. According to the Ashe Chamber, each store has various hours. Enter participating locations for a chance to win a West Jefferson Gift Basket with goodies donated by local businesses. A drawing for the basket will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25.

No holiday season is complete without the Annual Hometown Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the West Jefferson Backstreet Park. This year’s ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on Friday. Santa, carolers and hot chocolate will round out the event. The Town of Lansing will hold its own tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

If you are looking for a little culture this holiday season, head out to the Christmas Art Craw, which will feature 17 West Jefferson galleries on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council. The event showcases and promotes varied artistic talents, according to the Ashe Chamber.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 2, head over to the Ashe County Arts Council for Saturday with Santa. During the council’s holiday open house, Old St. Nick himself will grace the stone building from 8:30-11:30 a.m. in four sessions. Santa will be available for photos and Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen will be open with stories. Children will receive a book and holiday gift bag. Space is limited and reservations are encouraged. Admission is $5 per child.

(file photo)

The town’s annual Christmas tree lighting kicks off the annual holiday season. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_lighting.jpg (file photo)

