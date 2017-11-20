Choose and Cut season heats up

ASHE COUNTY-As families region wide sit down to break bread and wishbones this holiday season, another favorite American tradition will soon take shape.

While some thrifty shoppers will try to take advantage of the enumerated sales this Friday at retail stores and shopping malls across the Carolinas, other seasonal enthusiasts will embark in another family pastime.

As the turkey and yams cool, yuletide seekers will make their way to their favorite “choose and cut” Christmas tree tradition as they search for the perfect Christmas tree to complete their holiday décor.

All across the High Country, chainsaws will hum and sap will fly to the glee of little ones experiencing this sacred tradition for the very first time. Ashe County continues to lead the nation in the single county production of Christmas trees annually.

To get you in the holiday spirit, the Jefferson Post has compiled a list of local tree farms where you can find a treasured Fraser fir.

• Davis Tree Farm can be reached at (336) 384-3388.

• Frosty’s Choose and Cut is located at 2152 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson. Call (800) 238-8733 for more information.

• Ivy Point Farm is located at 1789 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson. They can be reached at (336) 846-2470.

• Lil Grandfather Tree Farms is located in Laurel Springs. For directions and more information call (336) 372-9613.

• Long’s Choose and Cut has a long history of serving tree lovers. They can be reached at (336) 246-3659.

• You won’t find any sap at Lyall’s Nursery unless it’s on the hardworking hands of the farmers that serve you. Lyall’s Nursery is located at 238 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson. Call (336) 846-7516 for more information.

• Find that perfect holiday centerpiece to lock lips under this holiday season at Mistletoe Meadows at 583 Burnt Hill Road in Laurel Springs. Call (336) 982-9754 for more information.

• Make treasured moments everlasting this Christmas as your family searches for a white-tipped Fraser fir or pine at Mountain Memories tree farm. Call (336) 877-2506 for directions and additional details.

• RRR Laurel Knob Tree Farm is located at 6715 N.C. 194 North in Todd. They are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 18-19, Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-3.

• Don’t let the name fool you. There’s nothing unscrupulous about Shady Rest Tree Farm LLC. Allow them the honor of serving you this holiday season. They are located at 287 Trading Post Road in Glendale Springs. For more information call (336) 982-2031.

• You won’t have to go out of your way to find a good deal at Wayland’s Nursery. Give them a call at (336) 846-7729 to set up an appointment to secure a picturesque holiday centerpiece.

