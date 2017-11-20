Ballard announces re-election bidPh

BOONE–North Carolina State Senator Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) announced her campaign for re-election, setting up a Republican Primary in 2018 with fellow State Senator Shirley Randleman (R-Wilkes) after recent court-ordered redistricting redrew the two incumbents into the same district covering Alleghany, Ashe, most of Surry, Watauga, and Wilkes counties. No stranger to politics or challenges, she won her first term in 2016 with a six-point win in a hard-fought Primary election.

“I’m not content to punch a timeclock and call it a successful day because showing up is not enough. For our area to be well represented in Raleigh, we must distinguish ourselves in action and attitude. That means reforming state government to ensure our God-honoring beliefs are defended, our schools are funded and improved to equip anyone for the global marketplace, and our tax dollars are spent efficiently and returned here to us. You will see me a lot in the district because I love and believe in the people who make our community work. We don’t need a handout from government, but no one in Raleigh should stand in our way. I’m devoted to my Christian faith and dedicated to this community. I love bridging problems with solutions that work for the people in Wilkes and Surry, in addition to Alleghany, Ashe, and Watauga counties.”

Sen. Deanna Ballard currently represents the 45th Senate District covering Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, and Watauga counties. For the past eight years, she has worked for Franklin Graham at Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization headquartered in Boone and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association based in Charlotte. She is a native of North Carolina who has built a career based on dedicated service to others and a firm foundation in conservative values.

Ballard first became involved in political service as a volunteer for George W. Bush’s Presidential Advance Team and quickly rose through the ranks to become Special Assistant to the President and Director of Scheduling and Advance for the First Lady. Throughout her career, Deanna has remained committed to the conservative principles that defined her childhood in North Carolina. As the daughter of a public school teacher and a logger in a family-owned business, she gained an appreciation for hard work, family values, and the opportunities that can only come from free enterprise.

She has a degree in Business from Belmont University and was also an E.A. Morris Fellowship for Emerging Leaders fellow. In her free time, Deanna serves on the worship team at her church, runs half marathons, and loves exploring new places and hiking along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Her favorite activities are those that allow her the opportunity to equip others to reach their full potential