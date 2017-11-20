District details new ‘Early College High School’

WEST JEFFERSON-The start of the 2018 academic year will bring big changes for a select group of local high school students, courtesy of the opening of the district’s new Ashe County Early College High School.

It’s an innovative concept, one that’s been rolled out by a number of districts across the state, designed to give students a chance to excel outside the traditional high school format. Think smaller classes, more individual instruction and a different set of expectations, according to Superintendent of Ashe County Schools Phyllis Yates.

Here’s what you need to know.

‘A large school setting isn’t for everyone’

Yates said Ashe County High School has, since its inception, offered a comprehensive approach to education for its students, schooling 9th-12th Graders on everything from music and art to science and math. She said the early college concept will be different.

“It’s more innovative, built around smaller numbers with lots of things like project based learning and trips into the community,” Yates said. “It’s simply a different approach to what we’ve done in the past.”

How’s it going to be structured?

Yates said the Early College will operate as its own self-contained small-scale high school, complete with its own principal, teachers and support staff. Yates said Ashe County Middle School’s Elaine Cox has been tabbed to lead the school as its principal upon opening next year. The school will operate from the nearby confines of Wilkes Community College’s Ashe Campus, just a short walk from ACHS. Meals will also be provided from ACHS’s cafeteria.

More than $7,000 in savings

The biggest selling point for the new school? Yates said students will be able to concurrently seek both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree – students would have up to five years to earn both – at no cost. That means they won’t pay for things like books, tuition or fees that WCC’s traditional students pay. Right now, excluding fees and costs for things like food and rent, Wilkes Community College pegs the cost of tuition and books across four semesters at roughly $7,600.

“Moreover, the early college offers intensive and intentional support services to students in meeting their goals,” according to a release issued by Ashe County Schools. “The focus will be on both technical and transfer degrees, with the student’s goal determining the pathway. There will also be a unique focus on service learning.”

Middle School Application Process

Yates said district 8th graders will have the option to apply to the program next year. The plan is to enroll 70 students in year one, followed by an additional 40 incoming freshmen each year after that. Some students – Yates said up to 40 “Super Seniors” – will have the option of remaining at the school for a fifth year to obtain their associate’s degree or community college structured job training.

“The school will reflect the general population of the school, with an emphasis placed on at-risk students, first generation college students, and students who will be best served by an accelerated academic experience,” according to the release. “Acceptance will be based on a defined rubric and include recommendations by teachers.”

Extracurriculars are still an option

Crucially, Yates said Ashe County Early College High School students will still be allowed to participate in traditional extracurricular activities at ACHS including junior varsity and varsity sports, marching band and JROTC.

“Some early colleges don’t allow students to participate in those kinds of activities, but ours will,” Yates said. “We thought it was important to keep that option open to those students.”

The state will pick up most of the tab

As long as the school has 100 enrolled students, Yates state legislators will provide some $250,000 in funding each year. At that rate, Yates said she believes the operation will be sustainable.

“WCC will provide facilities, classroom equipment, and custodial services, initially,” according to the release. “Other items will be mutually provided by the school system and the college, based on agreements to be developed.”

Options like dual enrollment won’t suffer

Yates said the district’s current agreements with Wilkes Community College that allow ACHS students to take free college classes won’t change.

“This is an exciting new option for us and for our students,” Yates said. “But the early college won’t change the emphasis that we place on the high school, and it won’t end the dual-enrollment program that allows ACHS students to take college classes for free.”

(File photo) Wilkes Community College’s Ashe Campus will soon host a very different kind of high school. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DebtService.jpg (File photo) Wilkes Community College’s Ashe Campus will soon host a very different kind of high school.

Best Value Around? More than $7,600 off the price of two-year degree