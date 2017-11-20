Marines celebrate 242nd birthday

ASHE COUNTY-They say there’s no such thing as an ex-Marine.

Marines – members of Marine Corps League High Country Detachment 1389 – along with friends and family, gathered in Glendale Springs last week to celebrate the 242nd birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 2017.

According to Corps’ lore, the USMC got its start at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, Pa, on Nov. 10, 1775, following a decree by the Second Continental Congress that established the Continental Marines.

This year, General Robert Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps, addressed Marines past and present on Nov. 10, with a reminder of the branch’s long history.

“Seventy-Five years ago today, after months of fighting at Henderson Field and along Edson’s Ridge, Marines on Guadalcanal spent the night of 10 November 1942 planning and preparing,” Neller wrote. “Although the Battle of Guadalcanal would continue for three more months, the plans laid on our Corps’ most sacred day became integral to the amphibious campaigns that followed. Success at Guadalcanal proved to be the turning point that ultimately paved the way for Allied victory in the Pacific. Those warriors defended their positions in brutal conditions against a formidable enemy – and triumphed. Through every major conflict our Nation has seen since the Revolution, Marines performed their duty with utmost courage, devotion, and raw determination. Their valiant deeds in the face of overwhelming challenges give us confidence and inspire us to meet the trials of today. As we pause to celebrate the birth of our Corps this year, we honor the legacy that was passed down to us and we recommit ourselves to carrying those traditions into the future.”

(Photo submitted) Marine Corps League High Country Detachment 1389 celebrated the Marine Corps’ 242nd birthday at the Blue Ridge Dinner Theater in Glendale Springs on Nov. 10, 2017. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Marines_cmyk.jpg (Photo submitted) Marine Corps League High Country Detachment 1389 celebrated the Marine Corps’ 242nd birthday at the Blue Ridge Dinner Theater in Glendale Springs on Nov. 10, 2017.