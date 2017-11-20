Ashe Post & Times: Subscription details released

WEST JEFFERSON-As the merger of the Ashe Mountain Times and Jefferson Post newspapers marches toward its early December first day of publication, circulation manager Andy Gainey has released information for current and future subscribers of the newly formed Ashe Post & Times.

The merger of was announced in November and will combine the two weekly newspapers into one comprehensive and financially stable weekly newspaper that will “continue the tradition of service readers and advertisers have come to expect,” said Teresa Laws. Laws has been named the AP&T’s general manager. Current Post editor Adam Orr has been named the editor of the new publication.

Current Jefferson Post and Ashe Mountain Times subscribers will begin to receive the new newspaper, which will be published once per week on Wednesdays, on Dec. 6, in the mail.

“Through a great partnership with our local post offices, we will be able to deliver the Ashe Post & Times to mailboxes on the day that our subscribers tell us matters most to them as they plan their weekly shopping and activities — Wednesday,” said Gainey.

Current subscribers of either the Post or the Times will see their subscriptions to the Ashe Post & Times continue under the terms they have in place. Those people who currently subscriber to both newspapers will see their subscription terms combined and extended. There is no action required on the part of subscribers, Gainey said.

“If you have, for example, three months left on your current subscription to either the Times or the Post, you’ll have three months before renewal of the new Ashe Post & Times,” said Gainey.

Additionally, all print subscribers will have full access to the Ashe Post & Times website at no additional charge, which will include news and community events and access to the full print version of the newspaper in an enhanced PDF format that is reader friendly.

In-county print subscriptions to the Ashe Post & Times are $25/year, Gainey said. Out-of-county subscriptions are $39/year. Digital-only subscriptions are available for $12.50/year. More information can be found by calling the Ashe Post & Times office at (336) 246-6397.

Single copies of the Ashe Post & Times, at 50 cents, will be available throughout Ashe County at nearly a dozen stores and about 35 rack locations, Gainey said. Location information will be available on the newspaper’s website.

Ashe Mountain Times, Jefferson Post merger underway