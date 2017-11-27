Posted on by

Domestic dispute leads to arrests


By Jesse Campbell - jcampbell@jeffersonpost.com

ASHE COUNTY-A Lansing man was arrested during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend for allegedly threatening two people.

According to arrest warrants, William Chad Staley, of 425 West Woodland Trail, was arrested after threatening to shoot Ricky Ellison. A second warrant stated that Staley also threatened to physically injure Melissa Staley by stating “I will kill you.” Melissa Staley has the same address of Chad Staley although the arrest warrants did not specify their relation.

In a separate matter, Melissa Staley was charged with possession of one dosage unit of clonazepam. Staley was also charged with possession of a syringe for the purpose of injecting a controlled substance, according to the arrest warrant. Melissa Staley is due in Ashe County District Court on Jan. 4. Chad Staley is due in court on Dec. 21.

Reach Jesse Campbell at (336) 846-7164.

