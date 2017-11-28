Suspended Sheriff Buchanan due in court next month

JEFFERSON-With the near term future of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office anything but settled, the next legal battle to decide the fate of temporarily suspended Ashe County Sheriff Terry Buchanan is coming into view.

That’s according to news that multiple individuals central to Buchanan’s case have been ordered to attend a Dec. 11, court hearing in Jefferson.

West Jefferson Police Officer Brad Jordan received a subpoena – a formal order to appear and testify in court – in the case of “State of North Carolina vs. Terry Buchanan” from District Attorney Tom Horner’s office last week.

Two other individuals – Ashe County Manager Sam Yearick and Clerk to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners Ann Clark – also said last week they received subpoenas to testify on the same date, though neither specifically confirmed they would be testifying as part of Buchanan’s case.

When asked if he had also received an order to testify, West Jefferson Jefferson Police Chief and Ashe County Commissioner Jeff Rose declined to comment.

A massive mountain of discovery

Buchanan was temporarily suspended from office with pay by Judge R. Gregory Horne on Oct. 23, after Buchanan was indicted by an Ashe County grand jury on six criminal charges, including three felony counts of obstruction of justice and three misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to discharge his duties.

Horner alleged in a 32-page removal petition that Buchanan essentially launched an illegal investigation into three Ashe County employees – including Clark, and county IT employees Cyrus Hurley and Todd Chapman – who were attempting to fulfill a public records request filed by Charlotte-based TV station WBTV earlier this year.

Buchanan was released after posting a $25,000 unsecured bond, and was set to have his case heard on Nov. 13, until his attorney, Asheville-based Thomas Amburgey, requested a continuance.

According to Horne’s Nov. 7, continuation order, “Amburgey advised the court that he had received approximately 16,000 pages of discovery in the last two weeks and that further discovery from the State was forthcoming. Due to the large volume of information and its ongoing nature, (Amburgey was) unable to adequately prepare for hearing given the short time period allowed under the present schedule.”

According to the order, Horner also acknowledged the volume of discovery and “further confirmed that the State anticipated that full discovery would be completed within ten days to two weeks. In addition, Mr. Horner indicated that the State anticipates filing an amendment to the existing (removal) petition in the coming days.”

Horne then moved the next hearing to 10 a.m. on Dec. 11, at the Ashe County Courthouse.

How’d we get here?

Buchanan assumed the post of Sheriff following a controversial 3-2 split decision by the Ashe County Board of Commissioners in January.

Following the vote, he set about righting a county department he believed was left in disarray by the previous administration, helmed by former Sheriff James Williams and Chief Deputy Bucky Absher.

In past interviews, Buchanan has said he was focused his efforts on revamping the department’s training standards, mapping out common sense mutual aid agreements with surrounding law enforcement agencies like the West Jefferson Police Department and debuting new transparency initiatives like his monthly “Coffee With A Cop,” sit downs and a brand new online community crime map.

His office also made short work of the manhunt for shooting suspect Lee Walker Fierro earlier this year and has made multiple other high profile arrests.

But he also come under scrutiny for the way in which he handled his transition as the county’s top lawman, from both public officials and multiple former ACSO employees.

In April, Buchanan took issue with a public records request from WBTV and said, “We don’t have time for this.” He accused the previous administration of masterminding a “political fishing expedition.”

He also got off to a contentious start in working with Ashe Schools Superintendent Phyllis Yates, who said Buchanan didn’t follow proper protocol in approaching the school system multiple times about the re-implementation of the DARE education program and another initiative to send home congratulatory letters to Honor Roll students, which is an expense Yates complained would’ve been footed by the school system.

There was also the exodus of many long-time jailers and deputies, in addition to the high profile arrest this summer of a former jailer for multiple counts of “felony sexual activity.”

Following Buchanan’s indictment, and the unsealing of Horner’s removal petition, WBTV launched a lawsuit against the Ashe County Board of Commissioners, Ashe County Manager Sam Yearick, Buchanan, ACSO Chief Deputy Rick Clayton, Ashe County Attorney John Kilby and the Kilby & Hurley law firm.

Among other things, WBTV’s suit alleges that it still has yet to receive, “redacted text messages from Yearick referenced in the removal petition; text messages withheld by Buchanan as referenced in the removal petition; and responsive text messages from (County Commissioners Paula) Perry.”

(File photo) Ashe County Sheriff Terry Buchanan will next have his case heard before the court on Dec. 11. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Terry_cmyk-1-1-1.jpg (File photo) Ashe County Sheriff Terry Buchanan will next have his case heard before the court on Dec. 11.