Read Ashe County’s new newspaper, the Ashe Post & Times, any way you like

While the upcoming early December merging of the Ashe Mountain Times and Jefferson Post newspapers means a lot of positive things for print readers of the new publication — the Ashe Post & Times — it means just as much for those readers who want to stay in the know 24/7, and get the entire newspaper even before it arrives in their mailbox.

The Ashe Post & Times will publish on Wednesdays. That means that subscribers will get the newspaper both in their mailbox and online on that day, giving readers the ability to view the paper as they chose — in print, on a tablet, on a computer or on the screen of their smart phone.

And, with current technology, each option is fully enhanced to ensure a comfortable and pleasant reading experience. Not only can readers view the entire newspaper online in a PDF format, but they will have the ability to click on a story on that PDF and have it appear in a more reader-friendly version.

That way, readers have access to all the news and they will never miss an advertisement or a store’s special insert.

A subscription to the website, which includes the enhanced PDF version of the newspaper, is at no additional charge with a print subscription to the newspaper.

And, there’s an option for those readers who want only the digital version of the newspaper. By calling the Ashe Post & Times office at (336) 246-6397, readers can get a digital-only subscription for $12.50 per year. That gives readers access to the entire AP&T website and newspaper for about 25 cents per week — less than half of what the print newspaper alone costs at the rack or at store locations around the county.

“The best thing is that our Internet subscription is free with a paid subscription — so you never have to miss the sports, community events, obits or breaking news as it happens,” said Teresa Roark-Laws, AP&T general manager.

And, as important as the digital service is for readers, it’s just as important for advertisers.

“I’m really excited about our digital opportunities for both readers and advertisers,” said Roark-Laws. “Imagine all of Ashe County’s eyes now on one website. From an advertiser’s standpoint, that is huge.“

Additionally, the immediacy of publishing online means that readers never have to wait for important news.

“We understand local news — what’s happening in town, in court, on the roads and in the community — matters to our readers,” Ashe Post & Times Editor Adam Orr said. “But that doesn’t mean readers will have to wait until our print edition to see what’s going on. We’re going to publish online as it happens so that our readers are never in the dark.”

For more information about the new Ashe Post & Times newspaper and website, read next week’s Jefferson Post, or call the AP&T at (336) 246-6397.