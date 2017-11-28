Holidays present opportunities to give

ASHE COUNTY-Before you begin scouring the net for the best holiday sales this season, take a moment to consider the county’s less fortunate.

Like much of western North Carolina, Ashe County has been hit hard by an unforgiving poverty and unemployment rate.

According to the findings presented by the N.C. Justice Center, nearly 21 percent of the county’s residents lived in poverty and struggled to make ends meet in 2014. The state’s poverty rate, however, was only 17.2 percent.

Additionally, Lansing, Crumpler and Creston were identified as “pockets of poverty,” by Feed America which made the designation by utilizing U.S. Census data.

Compounding this problem was the fact that 31.2 percent of children in the county (1,555) lived in poverty in 2014 compared to the statewide average of 24.1 percent.

According to Michael Sexton, of the Ashe County Sharing Center, 63 percent of children in the Ashe County School system receive free or reduced meals, he said.

A total of 4,515 of the county’s residents also received assistance from the food and nutrition services, or food stamps, program in December 2015 with 16.4 percent of residents receiving assistance.

There are several ways to alleviate some of this pain this holiday even if it is only temporary.

The Ashe County Sharing Center consistently accepts donations. They are located at 115 Colvard Street in Jefferson. You can reach them at (336) 846-7019.

Last year, the Ashe County Sharing Center distributed 383,000 pounds of food to local families to meet a growing demand in the community.

The Hospitality House of Boone – the region’s only homeless shelter – is also accepting donations. To donate by mail, make a check payable to Hospitality House at P.O. Box 309, Boone, N.C. 28607.

Ashe Outreach Ministries currently serves more than 2,000 people a month. They also offer many opportunities to serve. You can click to asheoutreach.org/get-involved.html to fill out a form to get involved.