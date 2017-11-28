Posted on by

Welcoming the Christmas Season

(Photo submitted) On one of the year’s busiest shopping periods, hundreds of people throughout West Jefferson descended on the Backstreet Park to celebrate the start of the Christmas season on Nov. 24, 2017. Town officials threw the switch and lit the park’s towering fraser fir as part of its annual tree lighting ceremony on Black Friday.


