ACHS wrestling season begins Nov. 18

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County wrestling team will hit the mat for their first match of the season on Saturday in a dual team tournament at Forbush.

Ashe will finish out the month of November with a trip to Mitchell County (Nov. 21) and a quad match at Avery County (Nov. 28)

The Huskies go to Hibriten on Saturday, Dec. 2 for a tournament before opening up conference play on Dec. 5 at home against East Wilkes.

On Dec. 9, Ashe will compete in the Alleghany Duals which will include a conference match with the Trojans. Three days later, the Huskies travel to Watauga for a quad match that will include a conference match with North Wilkes.

Saturday, Dec. 16 will feature another trip to Mitchell County for the Mitchell Duals.

Next up, Ashe will go to North Wilkes for the Royal Viking Classic on Friday, Dec. 22.

The final match of December will be a home tilt against North Surry on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The 2018 calendar year will begin with a road conference match at Wilkes Central on Jan. 5. After that, the Huskies will have three more regular season matches. Ashe will host West Wilkes on Jan. 12, host Starmount on Jan. 16 and go to Elkin on Jan. 23.

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Tournament will be at West Wilkes this year and is set for Saturday, Jan. 27.

NCHSAA Dual Team Playoffs begin on Jan. 30 while the NCHSAA Individual Regionals fire up Feb. 9-10 with state championships set to be decided Feb. 15-17.

The wrestling coach this season is Adam Elliott.

Ashe County wrestling schedule

* MVAC match

Saturday, Nov 18. – Dual Team Tourn @ Forbush 8/9 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – @ Mitchell 6:30 p.m

Tuesday, Nov. 28 – Quad @ Avery 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Hampton/Tuttle @ Hibriten 7:30/9 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – *Home vs East Wilkes 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 @ Alleghany Duals 7/9 a.m., *@ Alleghany

Tuesday, Dec. 12 Quad @ Watauga 6 p.m., * vs North Wilkes

Saturday, Dec. 16 – @ Mitchell Duals 8:30/10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 – Royal Viking Classic @ North Wilkes 9/10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Home vs North Surry 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 – * @ Wilkes Central 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 – * Home vs West Wilkes 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – * Home vs Starmount 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – * @ Elkin 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 – MVAC Tournament @ West Wilkes

Jan. 30, Feb. 1, 3 – NCHSAA Dual Team Playoffs

Feb. 9-10 – NCHSAA Individual Regional Championships

Feb. 15-17 – NCHSAA Individual State Championships

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_ACHS-Husky-1.jpg