Mountaineers roll against Georgia Southern

BOONE — It might have taken the Mountaineers a few offensive series to get the ball moving on offense, but once they did, Georgia Southern had no answer for the Mountaineer offensive attack.

The Mountaineers ran for over 250 yards and Taylor Lamb tossed a pair of touchdown passes to help the Mountaineers take down Georgia Southern, 27-6.

It was actually the Eagles that scored first, getting a 29-yard field goal from Tyler Bass with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Mountaineers answered back with 7:12 left in the second quarter. Lamb dropped back and found a wide open Collin Reed for a 23-yard touchdown pass and a 7-3 lead.

App was able to add a field goal off the foot of Chandler Staton, a 53-yard boot as time expired in th second quarter to put the Mountaineers up 10-3 at the half.

Staton got the scoring started in the second half, nailing a 28-yard kick at the 10:38 mark of the third quarter to push the Mountaineers’ advantage to 13-3.

Georgia Southern had to settle for another field goal on their next drive with Bass hitting a 44-yarder to cut the deficit to seven points at 13-6.

Heading to the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers capped off their scoring drive with a 20-yard touchdown from Lamb to Ike Lewis on the first play of the fourth to push the lead up to 20-6.

On the very next drive, App State put the game away with a three-yard touchdown run from true freshman Daetrich Harrington. The Mountaineers led 27-6 with 9:40 left to play.

The Mountaineer defense took care of business down the stretch to preserve the home win over the rival Eagles.

App State improved to 6-4 and 5-1 in the Sun Belt while Georgia Southern remained winless on the season at 0-9 and 0-5 in the Sun Belt.

Lamb finished the game completing 7-13 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Malik Williams did most of the damage for the Mountaineers with 28 carries for 130 yards. Lamb added 62 rushing yards while Harrington ran for 44 yards and a score.

Defensively, the Mountaineers held Georgia Southern to just 191 yards and even more impressively, just 111 rushing yards. For a team that runs the triple option, Georgia Southern found no breathing room against the stingy App State defense.

“They have athletes. We watched film all week and we were nervous. The QB could really run. Some of their best plays were when he dropped back then took off running and getting first downs with him running that way. I was really proud of that, particularly coming off last week and what we did defensively, and to be able to hold them to 111 yards rushing and that’s incredible. If you can stop them from running the football you have a great chance of winning,” said Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield.

This win gives the Mountaineers their sixth of the year, making them bowl eligible for the third year in a row.

App had to play without Jalin Moore once again, but the two freshman backs, Williams and Harrington, filled in admirably.

Proud of our two freshman running backs tonight. I thought they ran hard. Marcus Williams Jr. and Daetrich (Harrington) really ran the ball like we knew we needed to do tonight. We ended up with 46 carries and our goal was to get 40. We thought that would give us a great chance to win,” Satterfield said.

Next up, the Mountaineers will have a big road game at Georgia State on Nov. 25. The Panthers are currently at 4-1 in the Sun Belt.

