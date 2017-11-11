Lady Huskies open season with Alexander Central

WEST JEFFERSON — For the first time since the Lady Husky program came into existence, Laura Foster won’t be on the sideline coaching the team.

New head coach and long-time assistant Bobby Hudler is all set to keep the varsity women’s basketball program playing up to the high standards set by previous years of success.

“I think we will have a good season. We have a great group of very hard working young ladies,” said Hudler.

This season, Ashe will once again be led by junior standout Samantha Woods. She led the team in scoring in each of the two previous seasons on the varsity team and will be relied on once again for her sharp-shooting prowess.

Jayce Miller and Abby Sullivan are two more starters also returning from last year’s team.

Sophomore Hallie Treva, who saw a lot of court time as a freshman on the varsity team last year, will be another key returner that the Lady Huskies will rely on.

Ashe will have four seniors on this year’s team that will provide some good leadership on and off the floor: Miller, Madison Osborne, Brooklyn Sheets and Lauren Eldreth. Sheets missed all of last season due to an ACL injury and Osborne missed most of the season with a back injury

The ladies have three juniors on the team this season. Along with starters Woods and Sullivan, Emma Shepherd played on varsity last season as a sophomore and will see her role increase some this season.

Newcomers to this year’s team include a pair of freshman: guard Kenadie Hudler and forward Ada Jones.

The Lady Huskies will open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 21 with a home game against Alexander Central.

“We are going to play like we always have with great defense and push the ball and hopefully we should be fun to watch,” Hudler said. “We know our conference will be strong again also our non-conference schedule is tough but we can’t wait to get started.”

2016-17 Lady Huskies basketball schedule (Home games in all caps, *denotes a conference game)

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Tuesday, Nov. 28 – AVERY

Friday, Dec. 1 – @ Watauga

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – @ *East Wilkes

Friday, Dec. 8 – WATAUGA

Tuesday, Dec. 12 – *ALLEGHANY

Wednesday, Dec. 13 – @ Alexander Central

Friday, Dec. 15 @ *Elkin

Thursday, Dec. 21 @ Hibriten

Thursday/Friday, Dec. 28-29 – Colvard Oil Holiday Classic (Ashe, Hibriten, Watauga, West Caldwell)

Tuesday, Jan. 2 – * NORTH WILKES

Friday, Jan. 5 – * WILKES CENTRAL

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – * STARMOUNT

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – @ Avery

Friday, Jan. 12 – @ * West Wilkes

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – @ * Starmount

Friday, Jan. 19 – @ * Alleghany

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – * ELKIN

Friday, Jan. 26 – @ * North Wilkes

Tuesday, Jan. 30 – @ * Wilkes Central

Friday Feb. 2 – * EAST WILKES

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – * WEST WILKES (Senior Night)

Feb. 8-9: MVAC 1A/2A Tournament (First Round)

Feb. 12-16: MVAC 1A/2A Tournament @ Starmount

NCHSAA Playoffs: Feb. 20, 22, 24

NCHSAA Regional: Feb. 27

NCHSAA State Championship: March 10

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Last year’s leading scorer Sam Woods returns for her junior season and will be relied on heavily in the offense once again. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Sam-Woods-preview-story-Copy.jpg Last year’s leading scorer Sam Woods returns for her junior season and will be relied on heavily in the offense once again. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Sophomore Hallie Treva and the rest of the Lady Huskies begin the regular season on Nov. 21. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Hallie-Treva-preview-story-Copy.jpg Sophomore Hallie Treva and the rest of the Lady Huskies begin the regular season on Nov. 21. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post