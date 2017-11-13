Huskies have three all-conference selections

WEST JEFFERSON — Alec Roland, Caleb Key and Carson Keys were the three Ashe County Huskies named to the Mountain Valley All-Conference soccer team released on Monday.

Roland scored 44 goals this season, setting a new single-season record for the men’s soccer program. The junior will be back next year with an eye on beating his own record and possibly other career marks for the program.

Key and Keys, both seniors, played an integral part in the team’s success this season as Ashe finished third in the MVAC and qualified for the 2A state playoffs.

Starmount’s Jayven Najera was named MVAC Player of the Year while his head coach, Cody Cook, was named MVAC Coach of the Year.

Ashe also had a pair of players receive honorable mention recognition this season: Senior goalie Simon Houck and sophomore forward Justin Lopez.

MVAC All-Conference team

Jesus Adan (Wilkes Central)

Jordan Anderson (Starmount)

Cameron Andreski (Wilkes Central)

Kyle Barber (Wilkes Central)

Jake Bentley (Wilkes Central)

Jonathan Flores (Starmount)

Caleb Key (Ashe)

Carson Keys (Ashe)

Brandon Lopez (Wilkes Central)

Jonathan Lopez (East Wilkes)

Lenny Lopez (Wilkes Central)

Colby Macemore (Starmount)

Victor Maya (Starmount)

Jayven Najera (Starmount)

Andres Ocampo (Starmount)

Yeyson Reyes (West Wilkes)

Alec Roland (Ashe)

Ryann Sturgill (Alleghany)

Will Vestal (Alleghany)

Nathan Wagoner (Starmount)

Nick Wooldredge (East Wilkes)

Lucas Zamora (Starmount)

Honorable mention

Larry Bravo (Alleghany)

Will Caudill (Wilkes Central)

David Cornelius (North Wilkes)

Tiger Cortez (North Wilkes)

Chase Cozart (Elkin)

Matthew Davis (Wilkes Central)

Kaleb Dickerson (Starmount)

Trenton Golds (West Wilkes)

Simon Houch (Ashe)

Justin Lopez (Ashe)

Alex Redding (East Wilkes)

Eric Regules (West Wilkes)

Connor Rutherford (Alleghany)

Abram Sparks (East Wilkes)

Estevan Zamora (Starmount)

Jose Zuniga (Elkin)

