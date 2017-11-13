Mountaineer basketball off to 2-0 start

BOONE — While there may not have been any school records broken in Appalachian State’s game with Bridgewater College on Sunday, the Mountaineers’ offense was still clicking on all cylinders for a second straight contest.

After a 101-point victory over Toccoa Falls on Saturday, the sixth game in the history of Division 1 college basketball with a victory margin over 100 points, the Mountaineers came back to earth a little bit, only defeating Bridgewater by 38 points, 95-57.

App State had three players reach double-figures in scoring, led by Ronshad Shabazz with a game-high 25 points. Tyrell Johnson added 20 points and seven boards while O’Showen Williams scored 17 points and added seven steals off the bench.

Isaac Johnson chipped in seven points, Griffin Kinney scored six, Craig Hinton and Bennett Holley each scored five and Jake Wilson scored four points to go with a team-high 10 rebounds. Justin Forrest scored four points and Kevin Kerley added two points to round out the Mountaineer scoring attack.

Dimetri Chambers led Bridgewater with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including four baskets behind the three-point line.

Next up, the Mountaineers face their first real challenge of the season against Iowa State on Thursday in the first round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, which is being played at Myrtle Beach after the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria left the island in no shape to host a basketball tournament. The Cyclones are currently 0-1 after a 74-59 season-opening loss to Missouri last Friday.

http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Williams.jpg Photo courtesy | Appalachian State University – O’Showen Williams scored 17 points and had a game-high six steals off the bench to help the Mountaineers defeated Bridgewater College.