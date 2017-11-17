JV hoops tournament starts Nov. 24

WEST JEFFERSON — The annual Dr. Pepper/Triangle Vending JV Invitational Tournament is set for this coming weekend, Nov. 24-25 at Ashe County High School.

For this year’s tournament, Ashe County will be joined by Avery County, Watauga and East Wilkes as a JV girls and boys tournament champion will be crowned.

Tournament schedule

Friday, Nov. 24

3:00pm (JV Girls) Watauga vs East Wilkes

4:15pm (JV Boys) Watauga vs East Wilkes

5:30pm (JV Girls) Ashe County vs Avery County

6:45pm (JV Boys) Ashe County vs Avery County

Saturday, Nov. 25

3:00pm (JV Girls) Third Place Game

4:15pm (JV Boys) Third Place Game

5:30pm (JV Girls) Championship Game

7:00pm (JV Boys) Championship Game

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_ACHS-Husky-2.jpg