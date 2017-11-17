JV hoops tournament starts Nov. 24

WEST JEFFERSON — The annual Dr. Pepper/Triangle Vending JV Invitational Tournament is set for this coming weekend, Nov. 24-25 at Ashe County High School.
For this year’s tournament, Ashe County will be joined by Avery County, Watauga and East Wilkes as a JV girls and boys tournament champion will be crowned.
Tournament schedule
Friday, Nov. 24
3:00pm (JV Girls) Watauga vs East Wilkes
4:15pm (JV Boys) Watauga vs East Wilkes
5:30pm (JV Girls) Ashe County vs Avery County
6:45pm (JV Boys) Ashe County vs Avery County
Saturday, Nov. 25
3:00pm (JV Girls) Third Place Game
4:15pm (JV Boys) Third Place Game
5:30pm (JV Girls) Championship Game
7:00pm (JV Boys) Championship Game
