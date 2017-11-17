Indoor track opens season at Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — Ashe County’s indoor track team officially got the winter sports season underway with their first meet of the season at Bunker Hill on Wednesday.

Sophomore Mahaley Cronk picked up right where she left off after cross country season with a second place finish in the women’s 3200-meter run. She crossed the finish line in 11:59, seven seconds back of race winner Sarah Faith McAllister of Bandys.

In the women’s 300-meter dash, senior Spencer Simino finished fifth in a time of 50.27 seconds.

Bella Potter took second in the women’s 55-meter hurdles. Her time of 10.4 seconds finished runner up to Lauren Gantt of St. Stephens who won with a time of 9.77 seconds. Potter also competed in the high jump where she won the event with a leap that cleared four feet, 10 inches.

In the 55-meter dash, Ashe’s Maddie Joines took fourth overall in 8.52 seconds. Simino settled for seventh place in a time of 8.7 seconds while Melena Howell took 10th in 8.9 seconds and Julia Bassett finished 13th in a time of 9.52 seconds.

Howell finished second in the women’s pole fault as she was able to clear the bar at seven feet, six inches. Joines added a second place finish in the triple jump, measuring in at 29 feet, 3.5 inches.

For the men, David Roten grabbed a third place finish in the 1,000-meter run. He crossed the finish line in 2:51. Grady Rector (ninth) finished in 3:11 and Josh Roten (14th) finished in 3:28.

In the 1600-meter run, Chandler Crawford had the best finish for the Huskies, a third place run in a time of 5:01. Josh Roten took 13th in a time of 5:48.

The 300-meter dash was a strong event for the Huskies with six guys finishing in the top 15, including race winner Josh Hardin. Hardin’s winning time came in at 36.64 seconds, almost two full seconds in front of second place A’keem Patterson of St. Stephens. Neil Pate took fourth place in 42.22 seconds, followed by Lucas Worley in eighth place in 43.54 seconds. Trenton Blevins placed 12th in 46.70 seconds followed by Matthew Potter in 14th (48.81 seconds) and Mike Miller in 15th (49.14 seconds).

Junior Tafton Baker won the men’s 3200-meter run by 18 seconds over second place Austin Cornette of Bunker Hill. Baker finished the run in 10:28. Crawford place eighth overall in 11:31 while David Roten finished ninth in 11:51.

The Huskies found success in the 500-meter dash. Jason Durr placed third overall in 1:21. Jonathan Reyna took fifth overall in 1:23.02 and Worley was right on his tail in sixth with a time of 1:23.34.

In relay events, Ashe took first in the 4×200 in a time of 1:47 and fourth in the 4×800 in 10:05.

Nick Chamberlain got off to a strong start in the 55-meter hurdles by winning over a pair of contenders from East Wilkes, Benjamin Sparks and Colby Gentry. Chamberlain finished in 9.53 seconds.

Ashe had nine runners competing in the men’s 55-meter dash. Kent Manaloto had the best finish with a fifth place run in 7.31 seconds. Andreas Ledezma was sixth in 7.47seconds and Simon Houck was seventh in 7.50 seconds. Corbin Coldiron placed ninth in 7.62 seconds. Pate finished 10th in 7.67 seconds, Trent Miller took 13th in 7.82 seconds, Nate Owens was 14th in 7.85 seconds, Chamberlain took 16th in 7.88 seconds and Boen Crouse was 17th in 7.91 seconds.

In the field events, Rector won the high jump with a leap that cleared five feet, two inches. Manaloto finished fifth in the long jump at 15 feet, 10 inches. Torrin Potter and Trent Miller finished first and second in the pole vault. Potter cleared eight feet, six inches while Miller cleared eight feet. The Huskies swept the two three spots in the shot put with Carter Wilson’s throw of 43 feet, eight inches claiming the top spot. Isaac Miller took second with a throw of 30 feet, 11 inches and Mike Miller was third with a throw of 28 feet, four inches.

