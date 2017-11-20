Huskies win three matches at Forbush Duals

EAST BEND — The wrestling season got off to the a solid start for the Ashe County Huskies with three wins in four matches at the Falcon Duals held at Forbush High School on Saturday.

Forbush 40, Ashe 39

106: Terry Miller (Forbush) won by forfeit.

113: Eli Thomas (Forbush) pinned Justin Greene (Ashe)

120: Trent Baker (Ashe) defeated Hayden Price (Forbush) by a 9-7 decision.

126: Noah Roberts (Forbush) pinned J.J. Mannan (Ashe).

132: Chase Farmer (Forbush) pinned Hunter Brown (Ashe).

138: Armando Velasquez (Forbush) defeated Tyler Blevins (Ashe) by a 9-5 decision.

145: Drake Elliott (Ashe) pinned Adam Thompson (Forbush).

152: Worth Martin (Forbush) pinned Keenan Witherspoon (Ashe).

160: Harley Miller (Ashe) pinned Chase Rouse (Forbush).

170: John Reavis (Ashe) won by forfeit.

182: Jovanis Pozo (Forbush) pinned Timothy Peterson (Ashe).

195: Marcos Ramirez (Ashe) won by forfeit.

220: Zachariah Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.

285: Logan Richardson (Ashe) pinned Avery Durham (Forbush)

Ashe 45, Reagan 36

106: Riley Pendergrass (Reagan) won by forfeit.

113: Kaden Ladd (Reagan) pinned Greene (Ashe) in 1:55.

120: Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.

126: Mannan (Ashe) pinned Nicholas Clohisey (Reagan) in 32 seconds.

132: Matthew Waddell (Reagan) pinned Brown (Ashe) in 1:42.

138: Timmothy Langston (Reagan) pinned Blevins (Ashe) in 52 seconds.

145: Dallas Wester (Reagan) pinned Elliott (Ashe) in 35 seconds.

152: Blake Lyerly (Reagan) pinned Witherspoon (Ashe) 2:15.

160: Miller (Ashe) pinned Corbin Jude (Reagan) in 3:14.

170: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Rece Rader (Reagan) in 3:00. Ashe

182: Peterson (Ashe) won by forfeit.

195: Ramirez (Ashe) won by forfeit.

220: Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.

285: Richardson (Ashe) defeated Taylor Brandon (Reagan) by a 7-6 decision.

Ashe 71, Parkland 6

106: No match

113: Greene (Ashe) won by forfeit.

120: Baker (Ashe) pinned Ruben Olivo (Parkland) in 3:00.

126: Mannan (Ashe) won by forfeit.

132: Brown (Ashe) won by forfeit.

138: Kier Richard (Parkland) pinned Blevins (Ashe) in 1:24

145: Elliott (Ashe) defeated Tayari Dunn (Parkland) by a 21-4 technical fall.

152: Witherspoon (Ashe) won by forfeit.

160: Gabe Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.

170: Reavis (Ashe) won by forfeit.

182: Peterson (Ashe) won by forfeit.

195: Ramirez (Ashe) won by forfeit.

220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Xareus Boston (Parkland) in 21 seconds.

285: Jordan Brosius (Ashe) won by forfeit.

Ashe 63, North Forsyth 12

106: No match

113: Greene (Ashe) won by forfeit.

120: Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.

126: Mannan (Ashe) won by forfeit.

132: Brown (Ashe) won by forfeit.

138: James Jobe (North Forsyth) pinned Blevins (Ashe) in 1:38.

145: Elliott (Ashe) pinned Samuel Jackson (North Forsyth) in 1:40.

152: Witherspoon (Ashe) pinned Michael Grier (North Forsyth) in 2:15.

160: Miller (Ashe) won by a 6-0 decision.

170: Reavis (Ashe) won by forfeit.

182: Peterson (Ashe) won by forfeit.

195: Jalarr Wright (North Forsyth) pinned Ramirez (Ashe) in 1:15.

220: Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.

285: Richardson (Ashe) won by forfeit.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_ACHS-Husky-4.jpg