Huskies win three matches at Forbush Duals

EAST BEND — The wrestling season got off to the a solid start for the Ashe County Huskies with three wins in four matches at the Falcon Duals held at Forbush High School on Saturday.
Forbush 40, Ashe 39
106: Terry Miller (Forbush) won by forfeit.
113: Eli Thomas (Forbush) pinned Justin Greene (Ashe)
120: Trent Baker (Ashe) defeated Hayden Price (Forbush) by a 9-7 decision.
126: Noah Roberts (Forbush) pinned J.J. Mannan (Ashe).
132: Chase Farmer (Forbush) pinned Hunter Brown (Ashe).
138: Armando Velasquez (Forbush) defeated Tyler Blevins (Ashe) by a 9-5 decision.
145: Drake Elliott (Ashe) pinned Adam Thompson (Forbush).
152: Worth Martin (Forbush) pinned Keenan Witherspoon (Ashe).
160: Harley Miller (Ashe) pinned Chase Rouse (Forbush).
170: John Reavis (Ashe) won by forfeit.
182: Jovanis Pozo (Forbush) pinned Timothy Peterson (Ashe).
195: Marcos Ramirez (Ashe) won by forfeit.
220: Zachariah Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.
285: Logan Richardson (Ashe) pinned Avery Durham (Forbush)
Ashe 45, Reagan 36
106: Riley Pendergrass (Reagan) won by forfeit.
113: Kaden Ladd (Reagan) pinned Greene (Ashe) in 1:55.
120: Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.
126: Mannan (Ashe) pinned Nicholas Clohisey (Reagan) in 32 seconds.
132: Matthew Waddell (Reagan) pinned Brown (Ashe) in 1:42.
138: Timmothy Langston (Reagan) pinned Blevins (Ashe) in 52 seconds.
145: Dallas Wester (Reagan) pinned Elliott (Ashe) in 35 seconds.
152: Blake Lyerly (Reagan) pinned Witherspoon (Ashe) 2:15.
160: Miller (Ashe) pinned Corbin Jude (Reagan) in 3:14.
170: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Rece Rader (Reagan) in 3:00. Ashe
182: Peterson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
195: Ramirez (Ashe) won by forfeit.
220: Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.
285: Richardson (Ashe) defeated Taylor Brandon (Reagan) by a 7-6 decision.
Ashe 71, Parkland 6
106: No match
113: Greene (Ashe) won by forfeit.
120: Baker (Ashe) pinned Ruben Olivo (Parkland) in 3:00.
126: Mannan (Ashe) won by forfeit.
132: Brown (Ashe) won by forfeit.
138: Kier Richard (Parkland) pinned Blevins (Ashe) in 1:24
145: Elliott (Ashe) defeated Tayari Dunn (Parkland) by a 21-4 technical fall.
152: Witherspoon (Ashe) won by forfeit.
160: Gabe Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.
170: Reavis (Ashe) won by forfeit.
182: Peterson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
195: Ramirez (Ashe) won by forfeit.
220: Bare (Ashe) pinned Xareus Boston (Parkland) in 21 seconds.
285: Jordan Brosius (Ashe) won by forfeit.
Ashe 63, North Forsyth 12
106: No match
113: Greene (Ashe) won by forfeit.
120: Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.
126: Mannan (Ashe) won by forfeit.
132: Brown (Ashe) won by forfeit.
138: James Jobe (North Forsyth) pinned Blevins (Ashe) in 1:38.
145: Elliott (Ashe) pinned Samuel Jackson (North Forsyth) in 1:40.
152: Witherspoon (Ashe) pinned Michael Grier (North Forsyth) in 2:15.
160: Miller (Ashe) won by a 6-0 decision.
170: Reavis (Ashe) won by forfeit.
182: Peterson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
195: Jalarr Wright (North Forsyth) pinned Ramirez (Ashe) in 1:15.
220: Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.
285: Richardson (Ashe) won by forfeit.
Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.