Mountaineers knock off UTEP, 76-72

CONWAY, S.C. — Even though the shots weren’t falling for Appalachian State’s two leading scorers in Sunday’s game against UTEP, the Mountaineers were still able to gut out a 76-72 win in the final game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Ronshad Shabazz and Justin Forrest, who had led the team in scoring in each of the two previous games in the tournament, combined to shoot just 5-of-19 from the field. However, thanks to a pair of double-figure scoring efforts off the bench from O’Showen Williams and Craig Hinton, the Mountaineers ended the tournament on a high note.

Williams ended up being App State’s leading scorer with 19 off the bench that included hitting four shots from three-point range. Williams also added a game-high five assists and pulled down seven rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.

Hinton played only 15 minutes off the bench, but made them all count, hitting three of five attempts from three-point range and adding a pair of free throws to score 11 points.

Shabazz finished with 12 points while Forrest added seven points and a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Griffin Kinney scored eight points and pulled down four rebounds, Tyrell Johnson added seven points, Isaac Johnson scored six, Bennett Holley added three points, Zach Cottrell had two and Jake Wilson added a free throw.

For UTEP, Keith Frazier played 33 minutes off the bench and led all players with 25 points. Matt Willms added 18 points and Omega Harris scored 15 points and had a team-high five rebounds.

App State (3-2) will face former Southern Conference foe Davidson this Saturday with tip-off at 7 p.m. in Boone.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Photo courtesy | Appalachian State University – Justin Forrest had seven points and 10 rebounds in the win over UTEP. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Justin.jpg Photo courtesy | Appalachian State University – Justin Forrest had seven points and 10 rebounds in the win over UTEP.