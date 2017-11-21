Football all-conference team released

WEST JEFFERSON — Seven members of this year’s Ashe County Husky football team were named to the Mountain Valley All-Conference team released this past weekend.

Junior quarterback Luke Hudler led the conference in passing and finished with 3,007 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Grant Thompson finished off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 75 catches for 1,027 yards and eight touchdowns.

Branson Shepherd, a junior that will be a big part of next year’s offensive attack, ended up with 40 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns.

Besides those three offensive weapons, offensive lineman Ben Graybeal was named to the all-conference team as was linebacker Caleb Harless, defensive lineman Connor Campbell and defensive back Alex Lacroix.

Senior running back John Reavis was named as an honorable mention player. Reavis led the team in rushing with 591 yards and added 24 catches for 301 yards. Reavis scored eight touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Travis Dillard also received honorable mention recognition.

Wilkes Central took home all three of the top postseason awards. Tyler Boles was named MVAC Offensive Player of the Year, Joseph Rosales was named MVAC Defensive Player of the Year and Eagles head coach Ron Turner was named MVAC Coach of the Year.

MVAC All-Conference team

Offensive Backs

Tyler Boles (Wilkes Central)

Beau Burgess (Elkin)

Deven Couch (East Wilkes)

Jarrett Grimes (North Wilkes)

Luke Hudler (Ashe)

Peyton Mullins (Starmount)

Alex Ortiz (West Wilkes)

Bryce Vestal (East Wilkes)

Camden Wyatt (Wilkes Central)

Offensive Lineman

Jacob Combs (North Wilkes)

Edger Cortez (East Wilkes)

Ben Graybeal (Ashe)

Antonio Lopez (Starmount)

Brock Mullins (Starmount)

Joseph Rosales (Wilkes Central)

Ryan Russell (Elkin)

Tayler Shepherd (Alleghany)

Lane Wood (North Wilkes)

Receivers

Skylar Brooks (Wilkes Central)

Jasiah Ferguson (Wilkes Central)

Colt Henderson (Elkin)

Jaylen Mayes (Elkin)

Branson Shepherd (Ashe)

Grant Thompson (Ashe)

Jared Wood (East Wilkes)

Punter

Tristen Villarruel (Alleghany)

Linebackers

Jacob Brown (North Wilkes)

Caleb Harless (Ashe)

Phillip Lambert (Wilkes Central)

Cody Lovelace (East Wilkes)

Spencer Murphy (Alleghany)

Jon Rosales (Wilkes Central)

Jayveon Rosst (East Wilkes)

Gatlin Welborn (Starmount)

Defensive Line

Connor Campbell (Ashe)

Jacob Combs (North Wilkes)

Graylan Hughes (Elkin)

Antonio Lopez (Starmount)

Caleb Money (Starmount)

Joseph Rosales (Wilkes Central)

Brandon Smoot (East Wilkes)

Joel Sparks (Wilkes Central)

Defensive Backs

Jesse Aquilar (East Wilkes)

Skylar Brooks (Wilkes Central)

Kobe Brown (North Wilkes)

Carson Hemric (Starmount)

Alex Lacroix (Ashe)

Tony Lopez (Wilkes Central)

Placekicker

David Cornelius (North Wilkes)

Honorable mention offense

Matthew Altemueller (Elkin)

Kobe Brown (North Wilkes)

Brendon Eads (Starmount)

Brannon Church (East Wilkes)

Braxton Grose (West Wilkes)

Mason Hartley (East Wilkes)

Phillip Lambert (Wilkes Central)

Clay Long (Alleghany)

Cameron McNeill (Wilkes Central)

John Reavis (Ashe)

Damien Reid (East Wilkes)

Cole Smith (West Wilkes)

Dawson Smith (Starmount)

Ethan Waddell (East Wilkes)

Kameron Walsh (North Wilkes)

Honorable mention defense

Luke Anderson (Elkin)

John Brame (Wilkes Central)

Cameron Brooks (West Wilkes)

Christian Church (North Wilkes)

Ty Cleary (East Wilkes)

Travis Dillard (Ashe)

Jesse Howell (East Wilkes)

Jackson Jarvis (West Wilkes)

Orion Mathis (East Wilkes)

Christian Parral (Elkin)

Brady Shugart (Elkin)

Garrett Shumate (West Wilkes)

Jared Smith (East Wilkes)

J. Max Swaim (Starmount)

Seth Wagoner (North Wilkes)

Cedric White North Wilkes)

