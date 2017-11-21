Ashe has seven qualify for state championship meet

WEST JEFFERSON — With just one indoor track meet in the books, the Ashe County Huskies already have seven athletes that have qualified for the state championship meet that will be coming up in February, 2018.

A trio of long distance runners, Tafton Baker, Mahaley Cronk and Zoe Schell, picked up right where they left off after cross country season and have already qualified for the state championship in the 3200-meter run. Baker won his race at Bunker Hill last week, finishing in 10:28. Cronk finished runner-up in a time of 11:59 and Schell placed fifth in 13:10

Sophomore Josh Hardin earned a qualifying spot in the men’s 300-meter dash, winning last week’s race in 36.64 seconds.

In field events, Bella Potter qualified in the women’s high jump, taking first place last week with a leap of four feet, 10 inches while Melena Howell qualified in the women’s pole vault, taking second place with a leap that cleared seven feet, six inches. Carter Wilson earned a qualifying spot in the men’s shot put with a throw of 43 feet, eight inches. That throw was good enough for first place in the team’s first meet.

The rest of the team will have four more meets to earn a state championship spot. The team competes this week at the JDL indoor track facility in Winston-Salem and then again on Dec. 8.

Ashe returns to Bunker Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at JDL.

The state championship meet is set for Friday, Feb. 9.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_ACHS-Husky-5.jpg