Huskies aiming to compete for MVAC title

WEST JEFFERSON — There will be several new faces on this year’s varsity men’s basketball team, but the goal always remains the same: Win the MVAC Championship.
The Huskies will be relying on four seniors, a junior learning a new position this season and five players moving up from last year’s junior varsity team.
Inside, Ashe will be led by Grant Thompson, Caleb Harless and Jarod Carlton. All three big men are seniors and will be relied on to provide some quality play on the interior. Senior guard Nate Blevins will also be relied on to play important minutes this season.
Junior guard Alec Roland, who played on varsity last year as a sophomore, will be making the move to the starting point guard spot after spending last season mainly playing off the ball.
“He’ll have to have a big year for us to be successful,” said head coach Nathan Colvard.
Junior that are making the move up from JV include Branson Shepherd, Noah Vannoy, Brian Zheng, Cory Treva and Dylan Calhoun.
“They all work hard and will contribute in different ways for us,” Colvard said.
Colvard said he hopes that his team will be able to put everything together on the court and compete with conference favorites Starmount and Wilkes Central.
2017-18 men’s basketball schedule (Home games in all caps, * indicates conference game)
Tuesday, Nov. 21 – ALEXANDER CENTRAL
Tuesday, Nov. 28 – AVERY
Friday, Dec. 1 – @ Watauga
Tuesday, Dec. 5 – @ *East Wilkes
Friday, Dec. 8 – WATAUGA
Tuesday, Dec. 12 – *ALLEGHANY
Wednesday, Dec. 13 – @ Alexander Central
Friday, Dec. 15 @ *Elkin
Thursday, Dec. 21 @ Hibriten
Thursday/Friday, Dec. 28-29 – Colvard Oil Holiday Classic (Ashe, Hibriten, Watauga, West Caldwell)
Tuesday, Jan. 2 – * NORTH WILKES
Friday, Jan. 5 – * WILKES CENTRAL
Tuesday, Jan. 9 – * STARMOUNT
Wednesday, Jan. 10 – @ Avery
Friday, Jan. 12 – @ * West Wilkes
Tuesday, Jan. 16 – @ * Starmount
Friday, Jan. 19 – @ * Alleghany
Tuesday, Jan. 23 – * ELKIN
Friday, Jan. 26 – @ * North Wilkes
Tuesday, Jan. 30 – @ * Wilkes Central
Friday Feb. 2 – * EAST WILKES
Tuesday, Feb. 6 – * WEST WILKES (Senior Night)
Feb. 8-9: MVAC 1A/2A Tournament (First Round)
Feb. 12-16: MVAC 1A/2A Tournament @ Starmount
NCHSAA Playoffs: Feb. 20, 22, 24
NCHSAA Regional: Feb. 27
NCHSAA State Championship: March 10
