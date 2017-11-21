Huskies aiming to compete for MVAC title

WEST JEFFERSON — There will be several new faces on this year’s varsity men’s basketball team, but the goal always remains the same: Win the MVAC Championship.

The Huskies will be relying on four seniors, a junior learning a new position this season and five players moving up from last year’s junior varsity team.

Inside, Ashe will be led by Grant Thompson, Caleb Harless and Jarod Carlton. All three big men are seniors and will be relied on to provide some quality play on the interior. Senior guard Nate Blevins will also be relied on to play important minutes this season.

Junior guard Alec Roland, who played on varsity last year as a sophomore, will be making the move to the starting point guard spot after spending last season mainly playing off the ball.

“He’ll have to have a big year for us to be successful,” said head coach Nathan Colvard.

Junior that are making the move up from JV include Branson Shepherd, Noah Vannoy, Brian Zheng, Cory Treva and Dylan Calhoun.

“They all work hard and will contribute in different ways for us,” Colvard said.

Colvard said he hopes that his team will be able to put everything together on the court and compete with conference favorites Starmount and Wilkes Central.

2017-18 men’s basketball schedule (Home games in all caps, * indicates conference game)

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Tuesday, Nov. 28 – AVERY

Friday, Dec. 1 – @ Watauga

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – @ *East Wilkes

Friday, Dec. 8 – WATAUGA

Tuesday, Dec. 12 – *ALLEGHANY

Wednesday, Dec. 13 – @ Alexander Central

Friday, Dec. 15 @ *Elkin

Thursday, Dec. 21 @ Hibriten

Thursday/Friday, Dec. 28-29 – Colvard Oil Holiday Classic (Ashe, Hibriten, Watauga, West Caldwell)

Tuesday, Jan. 2 – * NORTH WILKES

Friday, Jan. 5 – * WILKES CENTRAL

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – * STARMOUNT

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – @ Avery

Friday, Jan. 12 – @ * West Wilkes

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – @ * Starmount

Friday, Jan. 19 – @ * Alleghany

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – * ELKIN

Friday, Jan. 26 – @ * North Wilkes

Tuesday, Jan. 30 – @ * Wilkes Central

Friday Feb. 2 – * EAST WILKES

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – * WEST WILKES (Senior Night)

Feb. 8-9: MVAC 1A/2A Tournament (First Round)

Feb. 12-16: MVAC 1A/2A Tournament @ Starmount

NCHSAA Playoffs: Feb. 20, 22, 24

NCHSAA Regional: Feb. 27

NCHSAA State Championship: March 10

Caleb Harless is one of four seniors on the men's basketball team this year that will be relied upon to provide some quality play throughout the season. Grant Thompson is expected to be one of the team's top players in 2017-18. Junior Alec Roland will take on the new responsibility of being the team's point guard this season.