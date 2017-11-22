Mitchell County defeats Ashe, 48-27

BAKERSVILLE — Ashe County dropped its second wrestling match of the season on Tuesday, a 48-27 loss at Mitchell County.

At 106 pounds, Mitchell’s Caleb Greene earned a win by forfeit.

Next up at 113 pounds, Mitchell’s Emily Burleson pinned Justin Greene in 1:27.

Ashe County got its first win in the 120-pound match. Trent Baker was able to pin Dakota Tehandon at the 4:54 mark of the match.

The Mountaineers earned wins in the next two weight classes. 126-pounder Dylan Lowery pinned J.J. Mannan in 1:09 while 132-pounder Coltin Marlowe pinned Tyler Blevins in 24 seconds.

Ashe’s Tate Miller won the 138-pound match by pinning Michael Burleson in 1:09.

The 145 and 152-pound matches were both wins for Mitchell. Joseph Maltba needed five minutes to pin Drake Elliott while Joshua Forbes was able to pin Keenan Witherspoon in 1:42.

At 160 pounds, Ashe’s Harley Miller escaped with a 6-2 decision victory over Shelby Twiddy.

John Reavis remained unbeaten on the season with a 10-3 decision victory over Ryan Richardson in the 170-pound weight class.

The next two matches at 182 and 195 pounds went Mitchell’s way with John Cox pinning Timothy Peterson in 43 seconds and Jose Guardian pinning Adam Coldiron in 39 seconds.

Husky grappler Zach Bare picked up a forfeit win at 220 pounds and 285-pounder Logan Richardson got Ashe’s final win by earning a 6-1 decision win over Samuel Shook.

Next up on the schedule, Ashe will be in Avery County on Tuesday competing in a quad match.

