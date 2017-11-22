ACMS hoops roundup

WARRENSVILLE — Ashe County Middle School took on Johnson County in the season opener on Tuesday.

The seventh grade boys cruised to a 49-27 victory. Johnson County’s Christian Lipford led all scorers with 13 points, but it was the Bulldogs’ balanced scoring attack that proved to be too much for their foes.

Austin Grogan led the way with 10 points. Grayson Huffman scored nine while Wesley Thompson, Josh Poe and Tanner Poe each scored six points. Jake Grubb chipped in four points, John Fields Perkins scored four points, Sawyer Eller added two points and Trey Blevins added two points.

Following the game, head coach Dwayne Farmer was very complimentary of his team.

“They practice hard, they play hard, they execute in games,” said Farmer.

Johnson County got its first victory of the night in the seventh grade girls’ game, defeating the Lady Bulldogs 34-14. Emily Ramirez, Becka Wonsick and Camille Richardson each had four points while Kirklyn Hudler added two points for Ashe County.

In the eighth grade boys’ game, things did not go as hoped for the Bulldogs. Johnson County came away with a 59-7 victory. Cory Neely led all players with 13 points. Conner Howell scored four points for the Bulldogs while Jordan Craft scored three.

The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs scored a 33-18 win in their first game of the season. Skyler Vannoy was the top scorer with nine points. Katie Woods added eight points while Jayden Jones scored six and Shaylee Miller added four points. Jordan Jones, Gwyneth Wood and Charlee Graybeal each added two points in the victory.

“The defense was good, traps worked well. Offensively, we struggled shooting, but we worked hard and came out with the win. I’m proud of the girls, they played hard,” said eighth grade girls’ head coach Glenn Sullivan.

Next up, the seventh and eighth grade boys will be at home against Alleghany on Monday while the seventh and eighth grade girls will be playing at Alleghany on Monday. All four teams head to Johnson County on Tuesday for a rematch.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Wesley Thompson sprints ahead of the pack for a layup. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Wesley-Thompson.jpg Wesley Thompson sprints ahead of the pack for a layup. Photo courtesy | Lorrie Tomlinson Tanner Poe scored six points in the win over Johnson County. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Tanner-Poe.jpg Tanner Poe scored six points in the win over Johnson County. Photo courtesy | Lorrie Tomlinson Conner Howell gets to the basket for two points. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Conner-Howell.jpg Conner Howell gets to the basket for two points. Photo courtesy | Lorrie Tomlinson John Fields Perkins added four points for the seventh grade Bulldogs. http://www.jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_John-Fields-Perkins.jpg John Fields Perkins added four points for the seventh grade Bulldogs. Photo courtesy | Lorrie Tomlinson