Huskies fall to Cougars in season opener

WEST JEFFERSON-Despite mounting a sizeable first quarter advantage, Ashe County’s Lady Huskies basketball team fell at home 46-44 against Alexander Central Tuesday night to open up the 2017 season.

Ashe County got on the scoreboard early and nursed an early 5-2 lead after Maddie Osborne hit the Huskies’ first three-pointer of the season.

After an Ashe County basket, the Huskies’ Hallie Treva attacked the basket for another quick two points, which gave the home team the 9-2 lead. Kenadie Hudler closed out the first quarter of play for Ashe with a lay-up and then a three-pointer to give Ashe a 14-4 leading into the second quarter.

The Lady Cougars were then able to close the gap to only four points during the second quarter before Ashe once again began another scoring rally. A breakaway layup by Hudler midway through the quarter restored Ashe County’s 10 point advantage. The excitement was short lived, however, when a Cougars’ three-pointer would later cut the Ashe County lead to only four points. The Huskies headed to the locker room at halftime with a 24-20 lead.

Ashe became a little complacent in the opening stages of the third quarter as the Cougars earned their first lead of the night. The Huskies, however, woke up from the halftime hangover and responded with a much needed three-pointer from Sam Woods to give Ashe the 27-26 advantage. Both teams would then spend the remainder of the quarter battling for the lead and the period ended in a 35-35 stalemate.

Feeling the momentum from her earlier baskets, Woods again nailed a three-pointer to break the deadlock. Woods would again hit another shot from beyond the arc to extend the Huskies’ lead to 43-37 before Alexander Central battled back once again. A Cougars’ jump shot would later tie the game with only two minutes to go and the team from Taylorsville would take the lead with 50 seconds remaining in the game when it appeared a post player pushed off a Huskies’ defender for the go-ahead basket.

Ashe would have an attempt to tie the game at the three-throw line, but the Huskies were unable to capitalize.

With time running out, the Huskies were forced to foul an Alexander Central player in an attempt to extend the game. Unfortunately, the Huskies made the mistake of fouling a player who was in the process of attempting an ill-advised three-point shot. Ashe was then offered a glimmer of hope when the Cougars only hit the last of the three free-throws at the charity strip. With only seconds left on the clock, the Huskies pushed the ball up the court and attempted a desperation three-point shot to tie the game, but the ball clunked off the rim and the Cougars survived.

